STIIIZY’S hand-crafted solventless line of extracts starts with premium flower. We combine ice, water, and flower then gently agitate, separating the ripe trichomes. Once separated, the delicate trichomes are immediately frozen then dried. Then we sieve and sift, keeping everything cold throughout the process to ensure maximum quality and taste. At no point do we use any type of chemicals during our extraction process.



CHERRY BOMB



TASTE: Berry, Fruity, Peppery

FEELING: Hungry, Happy, Calm

DESCRIPTION: Enjoy an explosion of berry with hints of pepper in Cherry Bomb, an indica best know for its happy and hungry effects.

