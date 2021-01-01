Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand STIIIZY

STIIIZY

Cherry Burst Diamonds 1g

About this product

CHERRY BURST / HYBRID

· Taste: Berry, Herbal, Citrus

· Feeling: Creative, Euphoric, Hungry

· Description: Exploding with flavor, Cherry Burst is a satisfying hybrid which packs a creative, euphoric punch.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!