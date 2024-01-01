CHERRY GELATO LIVE RESIN POD .5G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
About this product

Extracted directly from freshly harvested, flash-frozen cannabis plants, STIIIZY’s Live Resin preserves the authentic taste profile and delivers a full spectrum cannabis extract. Introduced seasonally, in small batches, this craft cannabis provides a synergy between cannabinoids and terpenes for the ultimate entourage effect.

CHERRY GELATO

TASTE: Cherry, Sweet, Pine
FEELING: Calm, Focused, Relaxed
DESCRIPTION: Sweet to the nose and candy-like upon exhale. Cherry Gelato is a tasty strain ideal for loosening up at the end of a long day.

About this strain

Cherry Gelato, also known as "Cherrylato", is a hybrid weed strain (60% sativa & 40% indica) made by crossing Black Cherry Funk with Acai. The effects of Cherry Gelato are more calming than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel euphoric, relaxed and creative. Cherry Gelato is best enjoyed during the afternoon or evening hours and pairs well with activities that require creative thought. In terms of flavor, you can expect sweet flavor combinations of tropical berries. One reviewer on Leafly dubbed Cherry Gelato as “one of the best highs” they have ever had. The dominant terpene in this strain is Pinene, followed by Caryophyllene and Limonene. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.

About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

