STIIIZY’S hand-crafted solventless line of extracts starts with premium flower. We combine ice, water and flower then gently agitate, separating the ripe trichomes. Once separated, the delicate trichomes are immediately frozen then dried. Then we sieve and sift, keeping everything cold throughout the process to ensure maximum quality and taste. At no point do we use any type of chemicals during our extraction process.



CHERRY HAZE



TASTE: Cherry, Diesel, Pine



FEELING: Uplifted, Energetic, Happy



DESCRIPTION: Power through your day with the help of Cherry Haze, an uplifting sativa full of cherry and diesel aroma.

