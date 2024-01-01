About this product
Cherry Haze is a sativa weed strain made by crossing Purple Haze and Cherry Bomb. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and sleepy. Cherry Haze has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cherry Haze, before let us know! Leave a review.
