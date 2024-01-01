CHERRY SUNSET - LIVE ROSIN BADDER 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Beginning with fresh frozen specific genetics and only the frostiest hand-picked tops, our fine-tuned solventless extraction process produces clean, high-quality concentrate that represents the pure full flavor and sensation of each specific cannabis strain. Our Live Rosin Jam is cured for just the right time and temperature, ensuring consistent quality to bring out the natural terpene and flavor profile.

CHERRY SUNSET

Taste: Cherry, Sweet, Citrus
Feeling: Relaxed, Euphoric, Uplifted
Description: Unwind with the vibrant, fruity high of CHERRY SUNSET, offering a soothing relaxation and uplifting euphoria, perfect for ending your day on a blissful note.

About this strain

Cherry Sunset is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Pie and Sunset Sherbet. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Cherry Sunset is a fruity and floral strain that offers a balanced high that can be enjoyed any time of the day. This strain is known for its beautiful appearance, with dense buds covered in orange hairs and purple hues. Cherry Sunset is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cherry Sunset effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cherry Sunset when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by STIIIZY, Cherry Sunset features flavors like cherry, citrus, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Cherry Sunset typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Cherry Sunset can be enjoyed in various forms, such as flower or vape cartridges. If you’re looking for a potent and balanced hybrid that can help you feel relaxed and happy, Cherry Sunset might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Sunset, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

www.stiiizy.com

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
