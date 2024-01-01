CREME BRULEE - LIVE RESIN POD 1G

by STIIIZY
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
  • Photo of CREME BRULEE - LIVE RESIN POD 1G
  • Photo of CREME BRULEE - LIVE RESIN POD 1G
About this product

Extracted directly from freshly harvested, flash-frozen cannabis plants, STIIIZY’s Live Resin preserves the authentic taste profile and delivers a full spectrum cannabis extract. Introduced seasonally, in small batches, this craft cannabis provides a synergy between cannabinoids and terpenes for the ultimate entourage effect.

CREME BRULEE

TASTE: Woody, Sweet, Pine
FEELING: Euphoric, Happy, Relaxed
DESCRIPTION: Creme Brulee has a sweet dessert like smell with hints of gas. Smoking Creme Brulee will clear your mind and allow you to truly relax without bringing you down too much.

About this strain

Creme Brulee is a rare indica marijuana strain made by crossing Platinum Kush with OG Kush and Girl Scout Cookies (GSC). Just like the name suggests, Creme Brulee has a sweet, dessert-like smell and taste that includes aromas of vanilla bean and roasted nuts. Smoking Creme Brulee will clear your mind and allow you to truly relax without bringing you down too much. However, if you smoke large anounts of Creme Brulee you will eventually feel sedated and sleepy. Creme Brulee is best when smoked in the evening or when you don't have to leave the house. Medical marijuana patients choose Creme Brulee to help with stress and anxiety.

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

#StaySTIIIZY
Visit us on Instagram @stiiizy
www.stiiizy.com

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
