STIIIZY Solventless Live Rosin Pods have been extracted using the finest cannabis concentrate. Extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure, every pod is purified for maximum potency and super tasteful flavor profiles. Combining our revolutionary delivery method and keeping the true nature of the plant consistent and pure, STIIIZY Solventless Live Rosin Pods give you the high quality, terpene-rich cannabis experience you’ve been looking for.



CRUNCH BERRIEZ



TASTE: Sweet / Fruity / Herbal



FEELING: Relaxing / Uplifted / Happy



DESCRIPTION: Crunch Berriez is a hybrid strain that will have you giggling from the start. Once the laughter fades, get ready to kick up your feet as a wave of relaxation takes over.