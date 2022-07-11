STIIIZY Solventless Live Rosin Pods have been extracted using the finest cannabis concentrate. Extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure, every pod is purified for maximum potency and super tasteful flavor profiles. Combining our revolutionary delivery method and keeping the true nature of the plant consistent and pure, STIIIZY Solventless Live Rosin Pods give you the high quality, terpene-rich cannabis experience you’ve been looking for.

DBL APPLE / INDICA



· Taste: Sour, Tangy, Sweet

· Feeling: Energetic, Focused, Happy

· Description: DBL Apple Solventless Pods give you the full flavor profile similar to that of a tasty apple pie. A mixture of spice and apple flavor, this strain is authentic in keeping you feeling calm and euphoric. DBL Apple Solventless Pods are extracted using high-quality flower and without the use of harmful chemicals and additives. Our extraction methods have kept DBL Apple's concentrate authentic and true to its strain flavor.