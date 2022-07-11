About this product
DBL APPLE / INDICA
· Taste: Sour, Tangy, Sweet
· Feeling: Energetic, Focused, Happy
· Description: DBL Apple Solventless Pods give you the full flavor profile similar to that of a tasty apple pie. A mixture of spice and apple flavor, this strain is authentic in keeping you feeling calm and euphoric. DBL Apple Solventless Pods are extracted using high-quality flower and without the use of harmful chemicals and additives. Our extraction methods have kept DBL Apple's concentrate authentic and true to its strain flavor.
About this brand
Stay STIIIZY.