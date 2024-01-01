STIIIZY’S hand-crafted solventless line of extracts starts with premium flower. We combine ice, water, and flower then gently agitate, separating the ripe trichomes. Once separated, the delicate trichomes are immediately frozen then dried. Then we sieve and sift, keeping everything cold throughout the process to ensure maximum quality and taste. At no point do we use any type of chemicals during our extraction process.
DIAMOND BERRY
Taste: Berry, Sweet, Earthy Feeling: Euphoric, Relaxed, Creative Description: Diamond Berry tantalizes the palate with its sweet and earthy berry flavors. The strain offers a euphoric and relaxed high that also sparks creativity. It's perfect for unwinding while enjoying a burst of inspiration and a sense of contentment.
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
