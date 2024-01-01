STIIIZY’S hand-crafted solventless line of extracts starts with premium flower. We combine ice, water, and flower then gently agitate, separating the ripe trichomes. Once separated, the delicate trichomes are immediately frozen then dried. Then we sieve and sift, keeping everything cold throughout the process to ensure maximum quality and taste. At no point do we use any type of chemicals during our extraction process.



DIAMOND BERRY



Taste: Berry, Sweet, Earthy

Feeling: Euphoric, Relaxed, Creative

Description: Diamond Berry tantalizes the palate with its sweet and earthy berry flavors. The strain offers a euphoric and relaxed high that also sparks creativity. It's perfect for unwinding while enjoying a burst of inspiration and a sense of contentment.

