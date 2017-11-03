Loading…
Diamond OG Live Resin Pod 0.5g

by STIIIZY
IndicaTHC 18%CBD
About this strain

Diamond OG

Diamond OG is an indica marijuana strain that patients love for its potent and long-lasting effects. This strain induces full-body relaxation that may help temper pain and muscle spasms before settling into an overall laziness. Diamond OG can leave you mentally euphoric in smaller doses, but it’s definitely not one for times when work or even wakefulness needs to happen. Diamond OG is the result of an unknown strain crossed with OG Kush and has the familiar OG aroma of citrus-pine supported by diesel undertones. These sparkling nugs will be condensed and have a strong odor; they’re definitely a beauty to show off. 

Diamond OG effects

Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
66% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
39% of people say it helps with insomnia
About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.