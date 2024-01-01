The STIIIZY Grey Label harnesses both advanced technology and dedication to horticulture in providing premium cannabis flower. Consistently delivering an elevated and potent experience, the Grey Label offers highly aromatic and complex flavor profiles in each bag.
DOSI PIE
Taste: Sweet, Earthy, Nutty
Feeling: Relaxed, Euphoric, Calm
Description: DOSI PIE tantalizes the palate with a rich blend of sweet, earthy, and nutty notes. It induces a deeply relaxing and euphoric state, perfect for unwinding after a long day or winding down for the evening. Its calming effects make it an excellent choice for a soothing, tranquil experience.
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
