About this product
· Taste: Fruity, Earthy, Diesel
· Feeling: Happy, Relaxing, Euphoric
· Description: Dosi-Punch packs a mouthwatering nutty fruity flavor into each and every toke, ending with a savory diesel exhale. A stoney body high accompanies the heady effects of this strain. You'll feel euphoric and giddy from start to finish.
About this strain
Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Dosi Punch is a cross of Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch F2. This indica-dominant strain comes in with flavors of grape, gas, and Cookies. Beautiful purple buds come blanketed in trichomes, and the THC-driven high is stoney, leaving consumers feeling happy and relaxed.
Dosi Punch effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Stay STIIIZY.