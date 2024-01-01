STIIIZY’S hand-crafted solventless line of extracts starts with premium flower. We combine ice, water, and flower then gently agitate, separating the ripe trichomes. Once separated, the delicate trichomes are immediately frozen then dried. Then we sieve and sift, keeping everything cold throughout the process to ensure maximum quality and taste. At no point do we use any type of chemicals during our extraction process.



DOSI PUNCH



TASTE: Fruity, Earthy, Diesel

FEELING: Happy, Relaxing, Euphoric

DESCRIPTION: Dosi-Punch packs a mouthwatering nutty fruity flavor into each and every toke, ending with a savory diesel exhale. A stoney body high accompanies the heady effects of this strain. You'll feel euphoric and giddy from start to finish.

