Beginning with fresh frozen specific genetics and only the frostiest hand-picked tops, our fine-tuned solventless extraction process produces clean, high-quality concentrate that represents the pure full flavor and sensation of each specific cannabis strain. Our Live Rosin Jam is cured for just the right time and temperature, ensuring consistent quality to bring out the natural terpene and flavor profile.



DOUBLE MINTZ



Taste: Mint, Nutty, Sweet

Feeling: Relaxed, Euphoric, Giggly

Description: Double Mintz offers a deliciously minty and sweet flavor with nutty undertones. Its effects start with a euphoric lift, bringing about giggles and an uplifted mood before easing into deep relaxation. This strain is great for winding down after a long day and is often sought after for its soothing properties that may help with insomnia and stress.

