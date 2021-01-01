About this product

Taste: Woody, Floral, Pine Feeling: Euphoric, Uplifting, Creative Description: The perfect blend for a euphoric uplifting cerebral high with a relaxing body feel, great for when you need a little something to get in that perfect mindset. Extracted directly from local single-sourced cannabis plants, STIIIZY’s Cannabis Derived Terpenes preserve the natural terpene profile of each flower strain to deliver optimum synergy in both flavor and potency.WARNING: LAB TEST RESULTS CAN VARY FROM BATCH TO BATCH BY AS MUCH AS +/-%15.