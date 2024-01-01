About this product
DREAMSICLE - CURATED LIVE RESIN 1G
by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
write a review
Dreamsicle is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sherbert and Starfighter. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, happy, and uplifted. Dreamsicle has 15% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Dreamsicle, before let us know! Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item