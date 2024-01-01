DREAMSICLE - CURATED LIVE RESIN 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Our Curated Live Resin captures the true essence of the plant in extract form. The whole plant is cut and harvested then immediately flash frozen, preserving the full spectrum of cannabinoids and flavor. This process delivers the pinnacle of potency, flavor and consistency.

DREAMSICLE / SATIVA

Taste: Herbal, Sweet, Gas
Feeling: Focused, Energized, Uplifted
Description: Cool down and recharge with the help of Dreamsicle, a sativa whose sweet, floral terpenes and uplifting effects will refresh your day.

About this strain

Dreamsicle is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sherbert and Starfighter. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, happy, and uplifted. Dreamsicle has 15% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Dreamsicle, before let us know! Leave a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
Shop products
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

#StaySTIIIZY
Visit us on Instagram @stiiizy
www.stiiizy.com

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item