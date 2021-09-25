About this product
About this strain
Headband Cookies Bx1 effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
87% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Headache
12% of people report feeling headache
Fatigue
25% of people say it helps with fatigue
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!