FLO MINTZ - CURATED LIVE RESIN 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Our Curated Live Resin captures the true essence of the plant in extract form. The whole plant is cut and harvested then immediately flash frozen, preserving the full spectrum of cannabinoids and flavor. This process delivers the pinnacle of potency, flavor and consistency.

FLO MINTZ

TASTE: Citrus, Pine, Diesel
FEELING: Creative, Euphoric, Happy
DESCRIPTION: Flo Mintz has a sweet citrus taste with a hint of pine, a soothing but subtle delight for the taste buds. Described as energetic yet subtle high, making it ideal for many as a wake and bake.

About this strain

Flo Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Starfighter with Animal Mints. The effects of this strain are uplifting and energizing, and can turn any bland social situation into a pleasant one. The flavor of Flo Mints is chocolatey, musky, and gassy. This strain is ideal for those looking to get swept away into a delicious state of euphoria.

About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

www.stiiizy.com

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
