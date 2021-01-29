LA Kush Cake, also known as "Los Angeles Kush Cake" and "LA Kush Cake #11," is a hybrid marijuana strain. This cross of the popular Wedding Cake and Kush Mints comes from Liberty Health Sciences and Seed Junky Genetics. La Kush Cake is an indica-dominant strain that smells like vanilla and has an earthy peppermint taste. It’s an easy, smooth hitter, and effects take a while to come on. This is a beautiful flower, with green and purple buds covered in frosty trichomes. It’s great for relaxing and winding down at the end of the night without much else to do.

Questions about LA Kush Cake

Is LA Kush Cake an indica or sativa?

LA Kush Cake is a hybrid strain, meaning it features qualities of both indica and sativa.

How does LA Kush Cake make you feel?

LA Kush Cake makes you feel relaxed, euphoric, and aroused.

How does LA Kush Cake taste?

LA Kush Cake tastes earthy with vanilla and pepper undertones.

What terpenes are in LA Kush Cake?

LA Kush Cake features limonene as the dominant terpene.

What strains are similar to LA Kush Cake?

Strains similar to LA Kush Cake include Super Sour Diesel, Platinum Punch Remix, and Liberty Haze.