GDP - LIIIL STIIIZY .5G

by STIIIZY
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Packing a big punch in a LIIIL package. LIIIL STIIIZY is the ultimate portable, disposable vape device that delivers an unexpected vaping experience with great taste and bigger clouds. Its simplicity and portability make LIIIL STIIIZY the new on-the-go must have vape device

GDP

TASTE: Berry, Citrus, Woody

FEELING: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric

DESCRIPTION: Granddaddy Purple is a smooth, sweet strain with rich berry and citrus flavors balanced by woody undertones. Known for its deeply relaxing effects, it envelops users in a wave of euphoria and happiness. Ideal for unwinding after a long day, it melts away stress while uplifting the mood.

About this strain

Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. Other people claim it is Big Bud x Purple Urkle. Either way, this California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purps and Ghani heritage. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

#StaySTIIIZY
License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
