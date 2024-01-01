GELATO MINTZ - BLACK LABEL 3.5G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
  • Photo of GELATO MINTZ - BLACK LABEL 3.5G
About this product

The STIIIZY Black Label is our new exclusive line of ultra-premium high quality flower. Proudly grown and cultivated to yield top of the line cannabis, the Black Label is redefining the industry standard by offering a unique and potent cannabis experience.

GELATO MINTZ

Taste: Minty punch with undertones of vanilla and chemicals.
Feeling: More calming than energizing. Cannabis consumers who have smoked Gelato Mints tell us it produces a focused high that makes you feel uplifted, and aroused.
Description: Indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Gelato 41.

About this strain

Gelato Mints, also known as “Gelato Mintz,” is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Gelato 41. This strain is believed to be more calming than energizing. Cannabis consumers who have smoked Gelato Mints tell us it produces a focused high that makes you feel uplifted, and aroused. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a minty punch with undertones of vanilla and chemicals. Gelato Mints is known to make your mouth dry after you smoke it so it’s important to hydrate while enjoying this strain. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The original breeder is Exotic Genetix. Strains similar to Gelato Mints include Blood Orange, Peaches and Cream, 3D, & Chisel.

About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

www.stiiizy.com

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
