GELATTI BLACK LABEL 3.5G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

The STIIIZY Black Label is our new exclusive line of ultra-premium high quality flower. Proudly grown and cultivated to yield top of the line cannabis, the Black Label is redefining the industry standard by offering a unique and potent cannabis experience.

GELATTI
Black Label: Exotic Indoor Flower
Taste: Apple, Pepper, Floral
Feeling: Euphoric, Energetic, Relaxed

This balanced hybrid is bred from Gelato and OG Biscotti strains with the flavors of tart apples, peppery spices and sweet floral complemented by the aromas of herbal spices, flowery earth and gassy citrus pungency. This strain induces uplifting euphoria, energizing focus and invigorating mental clarity to stimulate relaxing happiness, creative inspiration and contentment.

About this strain

Gelatti is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by crossing Gelato and Biscotti. This strain is hard to find outside of California (like most strains from Cookies). The effects of Gelatti are known to be relaxing. Gelatti packs a punch with dense, kushy nugs that come with big oily trichomes. The straight gas terpenes will make any old school OG lover’s day with a thick mouthful that coats your senses as you exhale into a stoney haze. 

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
