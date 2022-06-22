About this product
INDICA
Taste: Herbal, Spicy, Diesel
Feeling: Euphoria, Relaxing, Sleepy
Description: Gmo cake has a super pungent aroma, and savory garlic flavor with a spicy exhale. This indica has a very stoney high perfect for winding down and relaxing before you fade away into a deep and peaceful sleep.
About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
Stay STIIIZY.
