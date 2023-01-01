The STIIIZY White Label is traditionally grown to yield top quality flower. Sunkissed and carefully cultivated, these cannabis buds take advantage of Mother Nature’s gift and ensure consistency in both flavor and experience.
APPLE TARTS #7
TASTE: Apple, Berry, Citrus FEELING: Relaxed, Tingly, Giggly DESCRIPTION: Pucker up with Apple Tarts #7. Its notes of cinnamon spice and fruity flavors bring nostalgia and relaxation of your first Apple Jack cereal bite.
