Stiiizy Blunts are revolutionizing the blunt game by offering 100% hemp wrapped, ultra premium flower with a glass tip. Ignite the unique flavor profiles of our strain specific blunts and experience a quality high.
GRAPE SORBET
TASTE: Berry, Sweet, Tangy FEELING: Energizing, Cerebral, Uplifiting DESCRIPTION: Grape Sorbet has a sweet berry taste that hints of tangy grape and vanilla exhale. This head high relaxes your mind, melting you into a slight body buzz that is certain to get your day going.
