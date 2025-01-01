About this product
For the cannabis connoisseur that demands the absolute best, STIIIZY delivers with our exclusive Black Label line. This is top shelf ultra premium cannabis for the most discerning tastes. Cultivated to exacting specifications in state of the art facilities where every input is optimized, STIIIZY Black label sets the industry standard for small batch, craft cannabis that delivers an unparalleled experience.
GRAPE SORBET
Grape Sorbet has a fresh berry taste that hints of tangy grape and vanilla savoriness.
About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like THC vape, premium flowers, pre-rolls, extracts, and edibles. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
#StaySTIIIZY
Visit us on Instagram @stiiizy
Get exclusive deals at www.stiiizy.com
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
