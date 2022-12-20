About this product
The STIIIZY Black Label is our new exclusive line of ultra-premium high quality flower. Proudly grown and cultivated to yield top of the line cannabis, the Black Label is redefining the industry standard by offering a unique and potent cannabis experience.
GRAPE SORBET
TASTE: Berry, Sweet, Tangy
FEELING: Energizing, Cerebral, Uplifiting
DESCRIPTION: Grape Sorbet has a sweet berry taste that hints of tangy grape and vanilla exhale. This head high relaxes your mind, melting you into a slight body buzz that is certain to get your day going.
GRAPE SORBET
TASTE: Berry, Sweet, Tangy
FEELING: Energizing, Cerebral, Uplifiting
DESCRIPTION: Grape Sorbet has a sweet berry taste that hints of tangy grape and vanilla exhale. This head high relaxes your mind, melting you into a slight body buzz that is certain to get your day going.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
Stay STIIIZY.
Stay STIIIZY.
State License(s)
C11-0000620-LIC