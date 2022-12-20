About this product
The STIIIZY Black Label is our new exclusive line of ultra-premium high quality flower. Proudly grown and cultivated to yield top of the line cannabis, the Black Label is redefining the industry standard by offering a unique and potent cannabis experience.
GELATO MINTZ
TASTE: Minty punch with undertones of vanilla and chemicals.
FEELING: More calming than energizing. Cannabis consumers who have smoked Gelato Mints tell us it produces a focused high that makes you feel uplifted, and aroused.
DESCRIPTION: Indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Gelato 41.
About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
Stay STIIIZY.
State License(s)
C11-0000620-LIC