About this product
Grape Sorbet | Live Rosin Badder | Indica | Blue Satellite x Cinderella 99 | 1g | Grape Sorbet is an indica cultivar made by crossing Blue Satellite and Cinderella 99. This cross results in a sweet and tangy grapey flavor with notes of berry and vanilla throughout. Aroma is described as sweet, earthy, grapes. Effects are like most indicas, a heady euphoria, relaxed body, a state of tranquil bliss. Many users also describe a slight energetic uplifting of the brain, uncommon for many indicas.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
Stay STIIIZY.
Stay STIIIZY.