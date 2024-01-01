About this product
GRAPE SORBET LIVE ROSIN JAM 1G
by STIIIZY
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this strain
Grape Sorbet may refer to two cannabis strains. Grape Sorbet bred by ThugPug Genetics combines Sunset Sherbet x Mendo Montage; Grape Sorbet bred by Dutchgrown Seeds combines Blue Satellite x C99. A version of the strain produced by Farmer & the Felon and Soma Rosa Farms won Silver in the Outdoor Myrcene category at the 2023 California State Fair Cannabis Awards. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Sorbet, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
