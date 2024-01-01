Beginning with fresh frozen specific genetics and only the frostiest hand-picked tops, our fine-tuned solventless extraction process produces clean, high-quality concentrate that represents the pure full flavor and sensation of each specific cannabis strain. Our Live Rosin Jam is cured for just the right time and temperature, ensuring consistent quality to bring out the natural terpene and flavor profile.



GRAPE SORBET



TASTE: Berry, Sweet, Tangy

FEELING: Energizing, Cerebral, Uplifting

DESCRIPTION: Grape Sorbet has a sweet berry taste that hints of tangy grape and vanilla exhale. This head high relaxes your mind, melting you into a slight body buzz that is certain to get your day going.

read more