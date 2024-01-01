GRAPE SORBET LIVE ROSIN JAM 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC —CBD —
  • Photo of GRAPE SORBET LIVE ROSIN JAM 1G
  • Photo of GRAPE SORBET LIVE ROSIN JAM 1G
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Beginning with fresh frozen specific genetics and only the frostiest hand-picked tops, our fine-tuned solventless extraction process produces clean, high-quality concentrate that represents the pure full flavor and sensation of each specific cannabis strain. Our Live Rosin Jam is cured for just the right time and temperature, ensuring consistent quality to bring out the natural terpene and flavor profile.

GRAPE SORBET

TASTE: Berry, Sweet, Tangy
FEELING: Energizing, Cerebral, Uplifting
DESCRIPTION: Grape Sorbet has a sweet berry taste that hints of tangy grape and vanilla exhale. This head high relaxes your mind, melting you into a slight body buzz that is certain to get your day going.

About this strain

Grape Sorbet may refer to two cannabis strains. Grape Sorbet bred by ThugPug Genetics combines Sunset Sherbet x Mendo Montage; Grape Sorbet bred by Dutchgrown Seeds combines Blue Satellite x C99. A version of the strain produced by Farmer & the Felon and Soma Rosa Farms won Silver in the Outdoor Myrcene category at the 2023 California State Fair Cannabis Awards. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Sorbet, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
Shop products
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

#StaySTIIIZY
Visit us on Instagram @stiiizy
www.stiiizy.com

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item