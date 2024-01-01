GRAPES N CREAM - CURATED LIVE RESIN 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product

Our Curated Live Resin captures the true essence of the plant in extract form. The whole plant is cut and harvested then immediately flash frozen, preserving the full spectrum of cannabinoids and flavor. This process delivers the pinnacle of potency, flavor and consistency.

GRAPES & CREAM

Taste: Grape, Creamy, Sweet
Feeling: Euphoric, Relaxed, Uplifted
Description: Delight in the smooth, balanced high of Grapes & Cream, a hybrid strain that combines uplifting euphoria with deep relaxation, perfect for any time of the day.

About this strain

Grapes and Cream, also known as “Grapes ‘N Cream,” is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Grape Pie with Cookies and Cream. This sweet combination results in a calming strain beloved by many cannabis connoisseurs. Smoking Grapes and Cream produces creative effects that stimulate your mind while leaving your body relaxed and prepped for sleep. This strain is ideal for late afternoon or evening hours and pairs best with projects that require creative thinking. Grapes and Cream features a grape flavor profile with surprising notes of pear and vanilla shining through. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene with limonene and humulene. This original breeder of Grapes N Cream is Colorado's top dog—Cannarado.

About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

#StaySTIIIZY
www.stiiizy.com

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
