Biscotti effects
Reported by real people like you
400 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
32% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
