Introducing our newest sensation: Live Resin Liquid Diamonds, crafted by melting diamonds into a liquid form to give you the highest potency possible, mixing with live resin to deliver true cannabis flavor. A dab experience in the palm of your hand.



Our newest Live Resin Liquid Diamonds line up pays a tribute to our commitment to excellence. Designed for the best tastes, and delivering an experience that's simply unmatched. Convenience meets luxury in every hit, giving you an elevated experience.



GREEN CRACK



TASTE: Mango, Citrus, Tropical



FEELING: Energy, Creative, Happy



DESCRIPTION: Ignite your taste buds with a delicious blend of tangy and fruity notes with an undertone of pine and citrus

read more