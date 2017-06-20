HAWAIIAN SNOW LIVE RESIN LIQUID DIAMONDS 1G

by STIIIZY
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product

Introducing our newest sensation: Live Resin Liquid Diamonds, crafted by melting diamonds into a liquid form to give you the highest potency possible, mixing with live resin to deliver true cannabis flavor. A dab experience in the palm of your hand.

Our newest Live Resin Liquid Diamonds line up pays a tribute to our commitment to excellence. Designed for the best tastes, and delivering an experience that's simply unmatched. Convenience meets luxury in every hit, giving you an elevated experience.

HAWAIIAN SNOW

TASTE: Pineapple, Mango, Tropical

FEELING: Happy, Uplifted, Energetic

DESCRIPTION: Take a trip to the tropics. A burst of sweet, tropical, and piney notes in every draw

About this strain

A 2003 Cannabis Cup winner, Hawaiian Snow is a trifecta of Haze genetics, combining Neville’s Haze, Pure Haze, and Hawaiian Haze into one superior sativa line. It has all the features one might expect from its genetic lineage: a tall, stretchy structure, slow flowering time (up to 14 weeks), intense spicy-incense aroma with hints of citrus and eucalyptus, and generous amounts of THC. Where Hawaiian Snow really stands out is in its high, a very stimulating head buzz that is perfect for social interaction and creative endeavors. Hawaiian Snow has been known to leave users with an overwhelming case of the giggles

 

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

