About this product
HAWAIIAN SNOW LIVE RESIN LIQUID DIAMONDS POD .5G
STIIIZYResin
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:DizzyDry mouthDry eyes
- Feelings:GigglyEnergeticCreative
- Helps with:StressDepressionAnxiety
- Terpenes:MyrceneCaryophyllenePinene
Hawaiian Snow effects are mostly energizing.
Hawaiian Snow potency is higher THC than average.
A 2003 Cannabis Cup winner, Hawaiian Snow is a trifecta of Haze genetics, combining Neville’s Haze, Pure Haze, and Hawaiian Haze into one superior sativa line. It has all the features one might expect from its genetic lineage: a tall, stretchy structure, slow flowering time (up to 14 weeks), intense spicy-incense aroma with hints of citrus and eucalyptus, and generous amounts of THC. Where Hawaiian Snow really stands out is in its high, a very stimulating head buzz that is perfect for social interaction and creative endeavors. Hawaiian Snow has been known to leave users with an overwhelming case of the giggles
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item