STIIIZY’S hand-crafted solventless line of extracts starts with premium flower. We combine ice, water, and flower then gently agitate, separating the ripe trichomes. Once separated, the delicate trichomes are immediately frozen then dried. Then we sieve and sift, keeping everything cold throughout the process to ensure maximum quality and taste. At no point do we use any type of chemicals during our extraction process.



HI-OCTANE



TASTE: Citrus, Pine, Diesel

FEELING: Relaxed, Sleepy, Uplifting

DESCRIPTION: The aroma is dank and pungent spicy herbs accented by sour citrus and spices. The hard-hitting high that's ideal for kicking back after a long and stressful day when you really want to just be relaxed.

