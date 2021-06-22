Banana Runts is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Banana OG with Runtz. This high profile strain is believed to promote a sense of balance. Consumers who have smoked Banana Runtz say this strain makes them feel tingly, uplifted, and aroused. This strain is best enjoyed during the afternoon or early evening. When smoked in large doses, this strain may make you feel paranoid or anxious. In terms of flavor, Banana Runtz tastes tropical and fruity, with notes of tobacco and tree fruit shining through. The history of this strain is unknown, but some cannabis connoisseurs tell us this is the same strain as Banana Punch. The original breeder of this strain is Solfire Gardens. Strains similar to Banana Runtz include Peanut Butter Souffle (aka PB Souffle), Tangerine Power, and Lime OG.