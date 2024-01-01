ICE CREAM COOKIES - LIVE ROSIN JAM 1G

by STIIIZY
IndicaTHC 26%CBD —
About this product

Beginning with fresh frozen specific genetics and only the frostiest hand-picked tops, our fine-tuned solventless extraction process produces clean, high-quality concentrate that represents the pure full flavor and sensation of each specific cannabis strain. Our Live Rosin Jam is cured for just the right time and temperature, ensuring consistent quality to bring out the natural terpene and flavor profile.

ICE CREAM COOKIES

TASTE: Vanilla, Sweet, Nutty
FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy
DESCRIPTION: Experience a balanced blend of relaxation and euphoria with Ice Cream Cookies, a hybrid strain that offers a sweet, creamy high perfect for unwinding and boosting your mood.

About this strain

Ice Cream Cookies is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato 33 with Wedding Cake. This strain features effects that start off cerebral and uplifting like a sativa but eventually give way to sedation and relaxation. Ice Cream Cookies is beloved for its ability to numb pain and increase appetite. Not much is currently known about the flavor of Ice Cream Cookies, but with Gelato 33 and Wedding Cake as parents this stain is sure to be a delectable sweet treat to smoke. Medical marijuana patients choose Ice Cream Cookies to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, anxiety and eating disorders. Ice Cream Cookies was originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics.

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

www.stiiizy.com

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
