About this product
About this strain
Limoncello effects
Reported by real people like you
71 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
30% of people report feeling giggly
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!