ICE CREAM MINTZ LIVE RESIN POD .5G

by STIIIZY
IndicaTHC 26%CBD —
About this product

Extracted directly from freshly harvested, flash-frozen cannabis plants, STIIIZY’s Live Resin preserves the authentic taste profile and delivers a full spectrum cannabis extract. Introduced seasonally, in small batches, this craft cannabis provides a synergy between cannabinoids and terpenes for the ultimate entourage effect.

ICE CREAM MINTZ

TASTE: Sweet, Fruity, Minty
FEELING: Sleepy, Hungry, Giggly
DESCRIPTION: Ice Cream Mintz is a wonderful night cap, sure to help you laugh (and maybe eat) your way to bed.

About this strain

Ice Cream Mintz, also known as Ice Cream Mints, is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake and Kush Mints. Ice Cream Mintz can test as high as 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for very experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Ice Cream Mintz effects include hungry, giggly, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Ice Cream Mintz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Seed Junky, Ice Cream Mintz features flavors like vanilla, mint, and violet. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Ice Cream Mintz typically ranges from $60–$70. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ice Cream Mintz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
