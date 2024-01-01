JEALOUSY PIE, GREY MYLAR 7G

by STIIIZY
THC —CBD —

The STIIIZY Grey Label harnesses both advanced technology and dedication to horticulture in providing premium cannabis flower. Consistently delivering an elevated and potent experience, the Grey Label offers highly aromatic and complex flavor profiles in each bag.

JEALOUSY PIE

Taste: Sweet, Earthy, Fruity

Feeling: Euphoric, Relaxed, Creative

Description: Jealousy Pie boasts a complex flavor profile with sweet and earthy notes, complemented by a fruity undertone. The experience it delivers is both euphoric and relaxing, sparking creativity while soothing the mind and body. Ideal for those seeking a well-rounded, enjoyable high that enhances both mood and imagination.
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

www.stiiizy.com

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
