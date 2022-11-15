About this product
Hand selected premium, high quality flower that’s bursting with flavor, potency, and purity. We proudly offer a wide variety of strains that consistently deliver a great smoking experience. Grown in our state-of-the-art lab facility, our premium grown flower is hand selected to ensure every eighth is bursting with maximum flavor, potency, and purity.
KUSH CRASHERZ
· TASTE: Diesel, Earthy, Sweet
· FEELING: Relaxed, Uplifted, Happy
· DESCRIPTION: Kush Crasherz is an indica dominant strain that is perfect after a long day. Sit back and feel your wall of stress come crashing down with each exhale.
KUSH CRASHERZ
· TASTE: Diesel, Earthy, Sweet
· FEELING: Relaxed, Uplifted, Happy
· DESCRIPTION: Kush Crasherz is an indica dominant strain that is perfect after a long day. Sit back and feel your wall of stress come crashing down with each exhale.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
Stay STIIIZY.
Stay STIIIZY.
State License(s)
C11-0000620-LIC