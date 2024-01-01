KUSH MINTS LIVE RESIN POD 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
  • Photo of KUSH MINTS LIVE RESIN POD 1G
  • Photo of KUSH MINTS LIVE RESIN POD 1G
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Extracted directly from freshly harvested, flash-frozen cannabis plants, STIIIZY’s Live Resin preserves the authentic taste profile and delivers a full spectrum cannabis extract. Introduced seasonally, in small batches, this craft cannabis provides a synergy between cannabinoids and terpenes for the ultimate entourage effect.

KUSH MINTS

TASTE: Mint, Lemon, Spicy/Herbal
FEELING: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric
DESCRIPTION: This full flavored Indica is known for its minty citrus flavor and powerful calming effects to help ease the mind and body

About this strain

Kush Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Bubba Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Kush Mints is a potent and flavorful strain that has a minty and cookie-like aroma and flavor, with hints of gas and pine. It has a balanced high that is both relaxing and euphoric, with a pleasant body buzz and a creative mind. Kush Mints is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Kush Mints effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kush Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Mr. Nice Seeds, Kush Mints features flavors like mint, menthol, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Kush Mints typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Kush Mints is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kush Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
Shop products
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

#StaySTIIIZY
Visit us on Instagram @stiiizy
www.stiiizy.com

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item