Our Live Resin Diamonds are curated specifically for usability, you will find right-sized diamond crystals suspended in our terpene packed sauce. Some Cannabis strains lend themselves particularly well to diamond creation, like they were intended for it. We let Mother Nature tell us which strains and batches are best suited for our Live Resin Diamonds.



LEMON CAKE



TASTE: Lemon, Earthy, Cheese



FEELING: Happy, Uplifted, Relaxed



DESCRIPTION: Lemon Cake has a strong citrus scent with a earthy and spicy flavor profile. Smooth and sweet inhale. A little is all it takes for this very cerebral high to have you soaring.

