Our Live Resin Diamonds are curated specifically for usability, you will find right-sized diamond crystals suspended in our terpene packed sauce. Some Cannabis strains lend themselves particularly well to diamond creation, like they were intended for it. We let Mother Nature tell us which strains and batches are best suited for our Live Resin Diamonds.



LEMON CHERRY GELATO



TASTE: Sweet, Citrus, Berry

FEELING: Creative, Tingly, Euphoric

DESCRIPTION: Savor the delicious taste and relaxing effects of Lemon Cherry Gelato, perfect for a night in. Enjoy the soothing high that erases negativity with bursts of citrus & berry notes.

