Introducing our newest sensation: Live Resin Liquid Diamonds, crafted by melting diamonds into a liquid form to give you the highest potency possible, mixing with live resin to deliver true cannabis flavor. A dab experience in the palm of your hand.



Our newest Live Resin Liquid Diamonds line up pays a tribute to our commitment to excellence. Designed for the best tastes, and delivering an experience that's simply unmatched. Convenience meets luxury in every hit, giving you an elevated experience.



LEMON CHERRY GELATO



TASTE: Lemon, Berry, Citrus

FEELING: Creative, Euphoric Relaxed

DESCRIPTION:Taste why this is the world's most popular flavor. The perfect blend of lemon, berries and citrus

read more