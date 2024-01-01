- LEMON CHERRY HAZE - 7G Black Label Mylar

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

The STIIIZY Black Label is our new exclusive line of ultra-premium high quality flower. Proudly grown and cultivated to yield top of the line cannabis, the Black Label is redefining the industry standard by offering a unique and potent cannabis experience.

LEMON CHERRY HAZE

TASTE: Lemon, Cherry, Earthy

FEELING: Cerebral, Focus, Energy

DESCRIPTION: Lemon Cherry Haze is known for its creative and uplifting effects. With its sweet and tart flavor profiles, this sativa strain offers a complex blend of flavors while keeping you feeling giddy and euphoric.

About this strain

Lemon Cherry Haze is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Skunk and Cherry Haze. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica, offering a predominantly uplifting and creative experience. Lemon Cherry Haze typically contains around 17-20% THC, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Lemon Cherry Haze effects include feeling euphoric, energetic, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Cherry Haze when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and fatigue. Lemon Cherry Haze features flavors like citrusy lemon, sweet cherry, and earthy undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Lemon Cherry Haze typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Cherry Haze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.

