LEMON CHERRY HAZE - LIVE ROSIN BADDER 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

STIIIZY’S hand-crafted solventless line of extracts starts with premium flower. We combine ice, water, and flower then gently agitate, separating the ripe trichomes. Once separated, the delicate trichomes are immediately frozen then dried. Then we sieve and sift, keeping everything cold throughout the process to ensure maximum quality and taste. At no point do we use any type of chemicals during our extraction process.

LEMON CHERRY HAZE

﻿TASTE: Lemon, Cherry, Citrusy
FEELING: Uplifted, Energetic, Happy
DESCRIPTION: Lemon Cherry Haze is a vibrant strain that combines the zesty brightness of lemon with the sweet, fruity notes of cherry. This sativa-dominant hybrid is known for its uplifting and energizing effects, making it an excellent choice for daytime use or social gatherings. With a refreshing citrusy flavor profile and a delightful burst of euphoria, Lemon Cherry Haze promotes creativity and motivation while keeping you in a cheerful and relaxed state. Enjoy its invigorating high as it elevates your mood and inspires your day!

About this strain

Lemon Cherry Haze is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Skunk and Cherry Haze. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica, offering a predominantly uplifting and creative experience. Lemon Cherry Haze typically contains around 17-20% THC, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Lemon Cherry Haze effects include feeling euphoric, energetic, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Cherry Haze when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and fatigue. Lemon Cherry Haze features flavors like citrusy lemon, sweet cherry, and earthy undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Lemon Cherry Haze typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Cherry Haze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
Shop products
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

#StaySTIIIZY
Visit us on Instagram @stiiizy
www.stiiizy.com

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item