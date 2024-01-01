STIIIZY’S hand-crafted solventless line of extracts starts with premium flower. We combine ice, water, and flower then gently agitate, separating the ripe trichomes. Once separated, the delicate trichomes are immediately frozen then dried. Then we sieve and sift, keeping everything cold throughout the process to ensure maximum quality and taste. At no point do we use any type of chemicals during our extraction process.



LEMON CHERRY HAZE



﻿TASTE: Lemon, Cherry, Citrusy

FEELING: Uplifted, Energetic, Happy

DESCRIPTION: Lemon Cherry Haze is a vibrant strain that combines the zesty brightness of lemon with the sweet, fruity notes of cherry. This sativa-dominant hybrid is known for its uplifting and energizing effects, making it an excellent choice for daytime use or social gatherings. With a refreshing citrusy flavor profile and a delightful burst of euphoria, Lemon Cherry Haze promotes creativity and motivation while keeping you in a cheerful and relaxed state. Enjoy its invigorating high as it elevates your mood and inspires your day!

