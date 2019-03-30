Loading…
LEMON COOKIES - LIVE RESIN POD 1G

HybridTHC 20%CBD

LEMON COOKIES / HYBRID

· Taste: Citrus, Sweet, Vanilla
· Feeling: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy
· Description: This heavy hitting hybrid delivers a euphoric and relaxing high with a delicious citrus aroma.

Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
