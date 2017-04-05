Pink Champagne, also known as "Ken's Kush," "Phantom," "Wow Kush," and "Ken's Phantom" is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Granddaddy Purple with Cherry Pie. Pink Champagne offers buzzy effects that land behind the eyes and emanate outward. Medical marijuana patients and consumers tell us this strain helps with symptoms related to migraines and physical aches and pains. Pink Champagne features a mixed grape and berry flavor profile. One toke of this strain and you will be imbued with weighted eyes and a desire to be on your sofa. This strain is best enjoyed during the evening hours or as a pre-bedtime sleep ritual. Pink Champagne was originally bred in the Bay Area by Ken Estes.